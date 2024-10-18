Iowa Nearly Ties in Final Seconds, But Komets Win on Opening Night
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa- The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 6-5, against the Fort Wayne Komets Friday at Xtream Arena. Iowa took an early lead through the second, but ultimately could not hold on.
The Komets took a 6-4 lead with four minutes left, but Iowa's Jack O'Brien scored two minutes later and Yuki Miura hit the left post with one minute left. Fort Wayne handled the final minute and won the game.
Connor Ungar made 27 saves for the win. Kyle McClellan stopped 32 of 38 shots in the defeat.
The Heartlanders opened the scoring 1:12 into the opening frame with a quick pass set up to Matthew Sop to give Iowa the early lead on Sop's first professional shot.
Alex Aleardi responded for the Komets seven minutes into the first. Aleardi's shot from the far circle tied the score at one.
Yuki Miura scored his first to take back the lead with a tip-in in front of the net with three minutes left in the first. Dakota Raabe made a cross-ice pass to Will Calverley who put it on net for Miura to score.
Calverley drove the lead to 2-1 five minutes into the second. He ripped a slap shot top shelf from the right circle and over the shoulder of Ungar. Jonny Sorenson and Bogdans Hodass assisted. Hodass netted one of his own halfway through the period, Sorenson and Raabe assisted that goal.
The Komets scored the next five goals to take a 6-4 lead.
O'Brien scored a power-play goal with less than two minutes left in the game, bringing the score to 6-5.
