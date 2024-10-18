Ryan Wagner Named Rush Captain

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday that Ryan Wagner has been named captain for the 2024-25 season.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt announced his decision to the team after practice on Thursday. He also named defenseman Charles Martin and forward Brett Davis as alternate captains. Additionally, Maurizio Colella, Zack Hoffman, and Mason McCarty will be on standby to wear the 'A' during the year.

"I am super excited," said Wagner. "I could not be more honored to do it, especially with this organization, but more importantly, these guys. They are going to make my job very easy. Everyone in this room can be a leader."

While this will be his first time wearing the 'C', Wagner has prior experience as a captain and a leader in the locker room. In addition to serving as alternate captain his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, Wagner wore the 'A' for three consecutive seasons with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, from 2020 through 2023.

The 28-year-old from Park Ridge, Ill. signed an ECHL contract with Rapid City in August, and in doing so, marked one of the most significant free agent signings in the organization's history. Wagner brings nearly 300 games of AHL experience to the table to go along with his leadership.

"Ryan has come in full (speed) ahead," said Burt. "He wants to be a part of Rapid City to the extent that he and his wife are making it their home. He also has the pedigree of being a hard worker and a good leader. For us, it was a no-brainer."

For Martin and Davis, two returning players, this will be the first time either has worn a letter at the professional level.

Rapid City begins regular season play Saturday, October 19th at 6:05 p.m. MDT in Tulsa, Okla. against the Tulsa Oilers. Fans can catch the official watch party at Firehouse Sky Box in downtown Rapid City with Rush players in attendance.

Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is just eight days away! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

