Fuel Lose Season Opener to Savannah
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
SAVANNAH - The Fuel took the long bus ride to Savannah to kick off the 2024-25 season against the Ghost Pirates. It was all Ghost Pirates as Savannah wouldn't allow a Fuel goal until the final minute of the game, breezing by Indy with a 4-1 win.
1ST PERIOD
The Ghost Pirates wasted no time finding the back of the net, scoring just 3:35 into the first period off the stick of Riese Gaber.
Savannah would tack on two more at the end of the period, scoring both in just 25 seconds in the final minute of the first.
The Fuel had their opportunities but could not find the empty spots in the goaltending of Evan Cormier.
Two slashing penalties were assessed to the Fuel against Ty Farmer and Bryan Lemos.
2ND PERIOD
Despite 21 total shots, 14 coming from the Fuel, there would be no scoring in the middle frame. There were plenty of opportunities for both sides but both goaltenders stayed steady through the offensive pressure.
The crowd began an uproar at 10:14 when Darby Llewellyn and Liam Arnsby started throwing fists near center ice. Both received 5-minute majors and each team tallied one more minor penalty each throughout the period.
3RD PERIOD
After 27 scoreless minutes of hockey, the Ghost Pirates extended their 3-0 lead with a goal from Dennis Cesana, giving him and Riese Gaber their second points of the night.
Evan Cormier had a shutout going for 59 minutes and 27 seconds until Adam McCormick found the back of the net for his first professional goal.
Both goalies faced 29 shots with Indy's Gaudreau saving 25 and Savannah's Cormier saving 28.
The Fuel will now head to Atlanta for a two-game series to finish their first road trip of the season.
ABOUT THE INDY FUEL:
The Indy Fuel are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. The Fuel will be back for their eleventh season during the 2024-25 campaign beginning in October, 2024. Information and tickets can be found HERE.
Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube for news, updates, contests and much more.
--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--
