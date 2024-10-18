Mariners Fall to Wheeling to Open Season

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners forward Evan Vierling rips a shot vs. the Wheeling Nailers

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Evan Vierling rips a shot vs. the Wheeling Nailers(Maine Mariners)

*PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners opened the 2024-25 regular season with a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Evan Vierling scored the lone Mariners goal in the opening period, but the Nailers got three unanswered to skate away victorious.

A sellout crowd of 5,595 was energized early when Maine defenseman Justin Bean dropped the gloves with Wheeling forward Justin Quercia for a spirited fight less than three minutes into the game. The Nailers then quieted the crowd with a power play goal at the 4:00 mark, Gabe Klassen finishing a quick passing play in the low slot. The Mariners got even with at 8:58 of the first when forward Evan Vierling came across the blue line and ripped a shot off the crossbar behind Nailer netminder Jaxon Castor, drawing assists from Owen Pederson and Xander Lamppa.

In the second period, the Wheeling power play capitalized again, when Jordan Martel beat Maier at 3:01 to put the Nailers ahead, 2-1. Martel's goal was the only one of the second period and Wheeling carried the one goal lead into the third.

Nailers defenseman Phip Waugh scored an insurance goal for Wheeling at 5:07 of the third when he ripped a shot into the top corner from above the circles, making it a 3-1 game. An empty net goal by Kyle Jackson would seal it.

Jaxon Castor made 25 saves to earn the win, while Maier stopped 20 of 23 in defeat. Maine's 10-5 shot edge in the third period and 26-24 advantage in the game was in vain.

The Mariners and Nailers face off again on Saturday night with a 6 PM puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena. "Mariners Mayhem" kicks off with a block party on Center Street from 4-5:30 PM and a full team autograph session will follow the game. Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.