ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Adirondack's Shaw Boomhower has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Preseason Game #P-2, Reading at Adirondack, on Oct. 11
Boomhower is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during the game.
Boomhower will miss Adirondack's games at Norfolk tonight (Oct. 18) and tomorrow (Oct. 19).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
