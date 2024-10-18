Game Day - Game #1: Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières launch their 2024-25 season tonight when they play host to the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals.

Players to watch on the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

Last season's 30-goal man Jakov Novak (the 30 goals setting a team record) will be looking to pick up right where he left off. "Novy" was named an assistant captain this week, a reflection of his importance to the team both on and off the ice.

New arrivals Anthony Beauchamp, Logan Nijhoff, brothers Xavier and Tommy Cormier, and new team captain Morgan Adams-Moisan will all be playing their first games sporting a Lions uniform. For 21-year-old Tommy Cormier it'll be his first professional game.

Both Vincent Sévigny and Alex Beaucage were optioned to the Lions by the AHL's Laval Rocket in the past few days and each should play a significant role on head coach's Ron Choules' squad. The game also marks Beaucage's first professional game in his hometown.

Players to watch on the Reading Royals:

Brock Caufield: The Montreal Canadiens' Cole's younger brother, Brock joined the Royals over the summer. Playing with the Newfoundland Growlers last season, he always gave a little extra when playing against his brother's affiliated club.

Todd Skirving: The former Growlers captain has found a new home in Reading, therefore remaining in the North Division. Last season, two of his eight goals over the course of 60 games came against the Lions.

Lou-Félix Denis: The 21-year-old Farnham, Quebec native will be playing his first professional game this evening. It also marks his return to the Mauricie region, having played two complete seasons with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes.

Puck drop for tonight's game is shortly after 7:00 p.m. following pre-game ceremonies and a performance by singer-songwriter Pelch.

