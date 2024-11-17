Worcester Falls Late to Lions

Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (6-7-0-0 12pts) fell short to the Trois-Rivières Lions (6-3-2-0, 14pts), on Sunday by a final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 2,303 at the Colisèe Videotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Cross Insurance Arena taking on the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, November 20th at 07:00 p.m. EST.

It was Trois-Rivières who scored first tonight with their second period goal from Logan Nijhoff (1-0-1) scored 9:08 into the second, making it 1-0 Trois-Rivières. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) tied the game at 1-1 36 seconds into the third period. Trois-Rivières then took the lead later in the third with a goal from Nicolas Guay (1-0-1). The Lions then finished the scoring with an empty net goal from Anthony Beauregard (1-2-3) making the final score 3-1.

Neither team was able to score in the first period. Luke Cavallin of the Lions made seven saves in the period, while Henrik Tikkanen made 11 saves for Worcester. Trois-Rivières had a chance to score on the power play late in the first, but the Railers penalty kill successfully held the Lions off the board. Shots favored Trois-Rivières 11-7 in the first.

The Railers had their own power play but the Lions were able to kill off the double minor penalty on Jakov Novak. The scoreless tie was broken 9:08 into the second period when Logan Nijhoff (3rd) scored off of passes from Jakov Novak, and Anthony Beauregard. Nijhoff's goal would be the lone goal of the period, ending the second 1-0 Trois-Rivières. Shots favored Worcester 14-8.

The Railers tied the game up at 1-1 with a goal from Anthony Repaci (10th) just 36 seconds into the third period. Trois-Rivières retook the lead 18:42 into the third period with a power play goal from Nicolas Guay (1st). The Railers went with an empty net in the final minute but Anthony Beauregard (2nd) of Trois-Rivières was able to skate in and score on the open goal, making the final score 3-1. Worcester outshot Trois-Rivières in the third 13-11, and 34-30 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Henrik Tikkanen (27 saves, .931 SV%, 2 GA), 2nd Star: Nicolas Guay (1-0-1, +0, 2 shots), 1st Star: Luke Cavallin (33 Saves, .970 SV%, 1 GA)... Final shots favored Worcester 34-30... Luke Cavallin (2-2-0) made 33 saves on 34 shots for Trois-Rivières... Henrik Tikkanen (1-3-0) made 27 saves on 29 shots for Worcester, while John Muse served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-3 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 1-for-2... Cole Crowder (IR), Michael Bullion (DNP), JD Dudek (IR), Colin Jacobs (DNP) and Matias Rajaniemi (DNP), did not dress for Worcester... Jack Randl, Connor Welsh, and Lincoln Hatten each led the Railers in shots with 4... The Railers are now 16-14-2-0 all-time vs. The Lions and 8-5-1-0 at the Colisèe Vidèotron against Trois-Rivières.

