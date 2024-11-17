Oilers Fight Back for Shootout Win Over Tahoe in Series Finale

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







STATELINE, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, topped Tahoe 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night to take the first series of the season against the Knight Monsters.

Another tight frame opened the game, with neither team scoring and the shots close at 12-11 in favor of the Knight Monsters.

Vyacheslav Buteyets saved his second penalty shot of the season with 16:16 left in the period, halting Sloan Stanick with a pad save. Sasha Pastujov broke the deadlock with a half-wall laser 1:36 after Buteyets' save. Reid Petryk added a second for the Oilers one minute after Pastujov's strike, putting Tulsa up 2-0. Logan Nelson cut the lead in half with a goal 9:26 into the period, and Jett Jones leveled the game 2-2 with a high-slot snapshot 12:57 into the middle frame.

Simon Pinard gave Tahoe its first lead of the night with his fifth goal of the weekend, hammering a right-wing one timer past Buteyets on a five-on-three power-play. Petryk forced overtime with his second goal of the game with 1:15 remaining in regulation, rifling the puck past Jordan Papirny with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

Petryk and Pastujov converted on each of their shootout attempts and Buteyets halted two-of-three Knight Monsters' skaters to earn the second point and bragging rights in the first-ever series between Tahoe and Tulsa.

The Oilers return from their five-game road trip on Thursday, Nov. 21, hosting the Allen Americans at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

