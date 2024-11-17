Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - After falling behind 3-0, the Florida Everblades mounted a furious third-period comeback attempt, but came up a bit short, falling 3-2 to the host Greenville Swamp Rabbits Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. With the setback, the Everblades' record fell to 9-3-0-0 as the team's second four-game winning streak of the season came to an end.

One day removed from taking a 6-0 first-period lead in the series opener, the Everblades found scoring a bit more difficult to come by on Sunday. Florida peppered Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay with 16 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, but the Blades were unable to find the net. Everblades netminder Will Cranley was equally stellar in the scoreless first period, logging 13 saves of his own.

The stalemate continued deep into the second period before Greenville's power-play unit broke the scoring open with a pair of goals that put the Everblades in a 2-0 hole. Stuart Rolofs struck first for the Swamp Rabbits just over two minutes into a five-minute power play at the 13:53 mark, while Bryce Brodzinski doubled Greenville's advantage just 54 seconds before the second intermission. The Everblades were nipped 12-11 in the shot department in the middle 20 minutes.

In the third period, the Everblades took the first seven shots on goal, but Greenville's Carter Savoie struck first to give extend the Swamp Rabbits' lead to 3-0 just over six minutes into the final frame.

The Everblades were far from done, as Ben Brar broke through at the 10:07 mark, knocking home a rebound to finish off a nifty three-on-two rush with his first ECHL goal to trim the deficit to 3-1. Mike O'Leary collected his seventh assist of the season, while Tyler Kobryn added his first.

Colin Theisen made it a one-goal game with his team-leading sixth score of the season at 16:02, after Jordan Sambrook forced a turnover and fed Theisen in the slot, cutting Greenville's lead to 3-2. The Everblades continued to put the pressure on the Swamp Rabbits, outshooting the hosts 22-4 in the third period and 49-29 for the game, but could not come up with the equalizer.

In net, Cranley stopped 26 shots in the contest and saw his record fall to 3-2-0-0, while McKay, who allowed five goals in Saturday's contest, made 47 saves for Greenville and evened his record at 3-3-1-0.

With a 3-1 road trip in the rear-view mirror, the Everblades head back to Hertz Arena to open a three-game set with the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Blades and K-Wings last met for a two-game series at the Swamp on November 30 and December 3 of 2022, with Florida posting back-to-back 3-0 and 4-1 victories. Wednesday's series opener features an always popular Hump Day Deal as fans can purchase Bud Lights, Labatt Blues and hot dogs for just $3.00 apiece. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Ben Brar picked up his first ECHL goal with a third-period tally, with the marker coming in his 15th career game. Mike O'Leary ran his assist streak to five games, as he picked up his sixth helper during that stretch. On the play, Tyler Kobryn also notched his first assist as an Everblade. The helper came in his seventh game with the club.

With his third-period goal, Colin Theisen now leads the Everblades with six goals.

Greenville's two second-period power-play goals were the first allowed by the Everblades in the last five games. The Swamp Rabbits struck first while on a five-minute advantage, the first power-play goal surrendered by the Everblades since a 2-0 loss to visiting Orlando on November 8. The Florida penalty kill unit had been perfect over 13 straight shifts.

The loss snapped the Everblades' second four-game winning streak of the young season. Prior to the current four-game string, the Blades strung together four straight W's to open the season from October 19 through October 30.

