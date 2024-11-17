Bison Win Overtime Thriller

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Thomas Stewart scored his professional goal in overtime as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 3-2 on Sunday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The Bison held Iowa shotless through the first 20 minutes but could not find the back of the net. Each team saw two power play opportunities. At 19:44, Bison forwards Chongmin Lee and Dalton Duhart and Heartlanders forward Will Calverley were all penalized for roughing to conclude the period.

At 6:29 in the second frame, Heartlanders defenseman Jules Boscq was penalized for a boarding major, giving the Bison another power play opportunity. During this man advantage, Eddie Matsushima found forward Brett Budgell in front of the net to give the Bison a 1-0 lead. Budgell scored again in a similar fashion at 18:48. His second of the game and sixth of the season was assisted by Jackson Leppard and Linus Hemstrom. The Bison successfully completed two penalty kills in the second frame.

1:06 into the third period, Heartlanders forward Gavin Hain assisted Matthew Sop who snuck the puck past Bison goalie Mark Sinclair to put Iowa on the board. Sop's seventh of the year moved the score to a 2-1 margin. At 4:02, Heartlanders forward Ryan Miotto scored his fourth of the year assisted by T.J. Walsh to even the score. The remainder of the period remained scoreless sending the teams to overtime.

50 seconds into overtime, Stewart blasted a one-timer to score his first professional goal and end the game. Lee and Matsushima assisted on the goal. The Bison outshot the Heartlanders 27-18. The Bison power play went 1-4, scoring in five consecutive games. The penalty kill went 3-3, remaining perfect thought the weekend. Sinclair stopped 16 shots moving his record to 5-2-1 and won his fourth straight game. Samuel Hlavaj took the overtime loss for the Heartlanders, allowing three goals on 27 shots.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday at 7p.m. for 309 Night that includes $3 beers, hot dogs and soda, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.