Bison Win Overtime Thriller
November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Thomas Stewart scored his professional goal in overtime as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 3-2 on Sunday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.
The Bison held Iowa shotless through the first 20 minutes but could not find the back of the net. Each team saw two power play opportunities. At 19:44, Bison forwards Chongmin Lee and Dalton Duhart and Heartlanders forward Will Calverley were all penalized for roughing to conclude the period.
At 6:29 in the second frame, Heartlanders defenseman Jules Boscq was penalized for a boarding major, giving the Bison another power play opportunity. During this man advantage, Eddie Matsushima found forward Brett Budgell in front of the net to give the Bison a 1-0 lead. Budgell scored again in a similar fashion at 18:48. His second of the game and sixth of the season was assisted by Jackson Leppard and Linus Hemstrom. The Bison successfully completed two penalty kills in the second frame.
1:06 into the third period, Heartlanders forward Gavin Hain assisted Matthew Sop who snuck the puck past Bison goalie Mark Sinclair to put Iowa on the board. Sop's seventh of the year moved the score to a 2-1 margin. At 4:02, Heartlanders forward Ryan Miotto scored his fourth of the year assisted by T.J. Walsh to even the score. The remainder of the period remained scoreless sending the teams to overtime.
50 seconds into overtime, Stewart blasted a one-timer to score his first professional goal and end the game. Lee and Matsushima assisted on the goal. The Bison outshot the Heartlanders 27-18. The Bison power play went 1-4, scoring in five consecutive games. The penalty kill went 3-3, remaining perfect thought the weekend. Sinclair stopped 16 shots moving his record to 5-2-1 and won his fourth straight game. Samuel Hlavaj took the overtime loss for the Heartlanders, allowing three goals on 27 shots.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday at 7p.m. for 309 Night that includes $3 beers, hot dogs and soda, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024
- Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Marcus Crawford Gets Milestone Assist; Mavericks Pull out Tough 2-0 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Win Overtime Thriller - Bloomington Bison
- Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Third-Period Magic Earns Them Point in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- McKay and Power Play Vault Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Split - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Falls Late to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Sweep New England Road Trip with 5-1 Win over Maine - South Carolina Stingrays
- Manitoba Recalls Defenseman Sward from Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Fall to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Drop Series Finale to Reading 7-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Mavericks Prepare for Division Showdown against Wichita Thunder - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day - Game #11 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Put up Snowman in Rout of Bunnies - Florida Everblades
- Tahoe Falls in a Shootout to Tulsa in Series Finale - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Constantinou's Late Goal, Murphy's 37-Save Shutout Delivers Sweep in Boise - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Fight Back for Shootout Win Over Tahoe in Series Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Fall to Utah in OT - Allen Americans
- Matsushima Helps Elevate Bison Over Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.