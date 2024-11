ECHL Transactions - November 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 17, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Marco Costantini, G

Jacksonville:

Brandon Puricelli, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Chase Brand, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Taylor Ford, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Wheeler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Will MacKinnon, D recalled by Utica

delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

delete Josh Boyer, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Colton Kalezic, F activated from reserve

add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Siedem, D placed on reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Noah Dorey, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Jon Gillies, G activated from reserve

delete Pavel Cajan. G placed on reserve

Florida:

add Gary Haden, F signed contract (11/16)

delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Michael Gildon, F signed contract

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F traded to Norfolk (p.m.)

Greenville:

add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

add Ben Poisson, F activated from reserve

add Jacob Flynn, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Miles Gendron, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Zach White, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

delete Patrick Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Maine:

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

delete Graham Sward, D recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Mahshie, F traded to Allen

delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

delete John MacDonald, D placed on reserve

delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

delete Andre Anania, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Seth Eisele, G activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

delete Jeremy Davidson, F placed on reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson

delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wheeling:

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

delete Matias Rajaniemi, D placed on reserve

