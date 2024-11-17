Game Day - Game #11 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will be looking to get back to winning ways Sunday afternoon following a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers on Saturday night. The two teams will be getting right back at it, playing the second of two games in their weekend series less than 24 hours after Saturday's encounter.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: The Lions captain returns to the team after having served a two-game suspension. He has two goals and one assist in eight games this season.

#86 Jakov Novak: The forward is firing on all cylinders this season, with six goals in his last four games (including at least a goal a game in those four games). He scored twice on Saturday against the Railers.

#96 Anthony Beauchamp: The forward from Thurso, Quebec has been playing inspired hockey of late. He and his linemates Nicolas Guay and Xavier Cormier have had several good scoring opportunities, but they're finding it difficult to seal the deal.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

#19 Riley Piercey: The forward broke the hearts of Lions fans on Saturday night, scoring the winning goal in overtime.

#10 Jordan Kaplan: The forward scored a goal on Saturday, as well as engaging in some rock 'em sock 'em with Novak.

#81 Anthony Repaci: The Railers captain continues to be kryptonite for the Lions, scoring two goals and adding two assists on Saturday.

Following Sunday afternoon's game, the Lions will be on the road for the next two weeks.

