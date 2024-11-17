Manitoba Recalls Defenseman Sward from Norfolk

November 17, 2024

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that defenseman Graham Sward has been recalled by the Moose.

Sward, 21, was assigned to the Admirals on October 9. He has played in 12 games and posted three assists in his tenure with Norfolk.

The Abbotsford, BC native posted 81 points last season with the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL, including 66 assists.

