Manitoba Recalls Defenseman Sward from Norfolk
November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that defenseman Graham Sward has been recalled by the Moose.
Sward, 21, was assigned to the Admirals on October 9. He has played in 12 games and posted three assists in his tenure with Norfolk.
The Abbotsford, BC native posted 81 points last season with the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL, including 66 assists.
Check out the Norfolk Admirals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024
- Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Marcus Crawford Gets Milestone Assist; Mavericks Pull out Tough 2-0 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Win Overtime Thriller - Bloomington Bison
- Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Third-Period Magic Earns Them Point in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- McKay and Power Play Vault Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Split - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Falls Late to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Sweep New England Road Trip with 5-1 Win over Maine - South Carolina Stingrays
- Manitoba Recalls Defenseman Sward from Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Fall to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Drop Series Finale to Reading 7-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Mavericks Prepare for Division Showdown against Wichita Thunder - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day - Game #11 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Put up Snowman in Rout of Bunnies - Florida Everblades
- Tahoe Falls in a Shootout to Tulsa in Series Finale - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Constantinou's Late Goal, Murphy's 37-Save Shutout Delivers Sweep in Boise - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Fight Back for Shootout Win Over Tahoe in Series Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Fall to Utah in OT - Allen Americans
- Matsushima Helps Elevate Bison Over Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.