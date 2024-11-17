Constantinou's Late Goal, Murphy's 37-Save Shutout Delivers Sweep in Boise

(BOISE, Idaho)- Billy Constantinou scored with 6:11 remaining and Connor Murphy shut the door in net as the Rapid City Rush shut out the Idaho Steelheads, 1-0, at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday.

Constantinou, who scored the Rush's game-winning goal last Saturday, snaked around an Idaho defenseman as he carried through the left circle. After gaining separation on his man, Constantinou saw a path to the net and slid a shot through the five-hole of Steelheads' goaltender Bryan Thomson. The individual effort gave the Rush the goal it needed to extend its winning streak to four games.

On the other end of the ice, Connor Murphy turned in his best performance with the Rush yet. The second-year goaltender pitched his first ECHL shutout. He stopped all 37 shots he faced, doing so through a barrage of offensive pressure from Idaho. Murphy also earned the first shutout for a Rush goaltender this season.

Overall, the Rush put together an outstanding weekend, both offensively and defensively. Rapid City outscored Idaho 10-5, pitched three perfect games on the penalty kill, and ended up with a .962 save percentage between Murphy and Matt Radomsky.

This is the Rush's first three-game sweep over Idaho since November of 2019. It is the first time Rapid City has ever gone to Boise and left with six points.

The same two teams will meet again at The Monument Ice Arena next Friday and Saturday, November 22nd and 23rd.

Next game: Saturday, November 22 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

