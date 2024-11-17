Cyclones Dropped by the Komets on the Road

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fall to the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-1, on the road on Sunday night. A five-goal third period for Fort Wayne in the final frame would lift the Komets over the Cyclones in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

Odeen Tufto opened the scoring for Fort Wayne. At the 10:28 mark of the first period, Tufto put in his fourth goal of the season on the power play to give the Komets a 1-0 lead.

After a quiet end to the first period, Cincinnati created more chances in the second period. Despite outshooting the Komets 13-9 in the middle frame, the Cyclones could not find the back of the net to even the score.

A delay of game penalty at the 8:10 mark of the third gave Fort Wayne the man advantage after an initial push from the 'Clones to begin the period. On the power play, it was Connor Corcoran who fired a shot past Jon Gillies to make it 2-0, Fort Wayne.

Only 12 seconds later, the Cyclones turned over the puck in their own zone which led to Jack Gorniak finding Nick Deakin-Poot to make it 3-0.

Goals from Brannon McManus and Anthony Petruzzeli would make it five unanswered goals for the Komets with four minutes remaining.

Matt Murphy would break the shutout bid for Brett Brochu, scoring his second of the season on the power play with Mathieu Gosselin and Lincoln Griffin recording assists on the tally.

The Komets would score one more. Nolan Vulcan scored his first of the season off a redirection from Kyle Mayhew's shot from the point. The Komets would record their ninth win of the season and their second against Cincinnati.

The Cyclones fall to 1-8-3-0 this season, and search for their first road victory of the year.

The Cyclones will have an extended break before they welcome the Kalamazoo Wings in the fourth matchup of the season between the two teams. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

