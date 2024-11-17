Marcus Crawford Gets Milestone Assist; Mavericks Pull out Tough 2-0 Win

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (8-3-0-1) secured a gritty 2-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder (6-5-1-0) on Sunday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena, with the defense and goaltending standing tall in a tense, scoreless battle that wasn't broken until late in the second period.

Both teams showcased disciplined defense through the first period, with the Mavericks outshooting the Thunder 7-4, though neither side found the net. The deadlock broke late in the second period when Bradley Schoonbaert scored his first goal of the season, converting on a crisp passing play on the rush with assists from Pascal Laberge and Marcus Crawford. With this assist, Crawford moved to fourth place on the Mavericks' all-time franchise assists leaderboard with 80, passing John-Scott Dickson.

The third period remained close, with some key penalty kills from the Mavericks. David Noël sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, unassisted, with just 44 seconds remaining. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was stellar, stopping all 24 shots and earning the shutout to lead the Mavericks' defensive effort.

Now on a two-game winning streak, Kansas City heads on the road to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters for a three-game series starting on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

