Marcus Crawford Gets Milestone Assist; Mavericks Pull out Tough 2-0 Win
November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (8-3-0-1) secured a gritty 2-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder (6-5-1-0) on Sunday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena, with the defense and goaltending standing tall in a tense, scoreless battle that wasn't broken until late in the second period.
The box score from the game can be found HERE.
Both teams showcased disciplined defense through the first period, with the Mavericks outshooting the Thunder 7-4, though neither side found the net. The deadlock broke late in the second period when Bradley Schoonbaert scored his first goal of the season, converting on a crisp passing play on the rush with assists from Pascal Laberge and Marcus Crawford. With this assist, Crawford moved to fourth place on the Mavericks' all-time franchise assists leaderboard with 80, passing John-Scott Dickson.
The third period remained close, with some key penalty kills from the Mavericks. David Noël sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, unassisted, with just 44 seconds remaining. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was stellar, stopping all 24 shots and earning the shutout to lead the Mavericks' defensive effort.
Now on a two-game winning streak, Kansas City heads on the road to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters for a three-game series starting on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
