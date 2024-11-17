Americans Fall to Utah in OT

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-5-2-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost in overtime on Saturday night 5-4 to the Utah Grizzlies (5-4-1-0) on Texas Rangers Night at CUTX Event Center, in front of a crowd of 5,868.

Brayden Guy had his best game in an Americans sweater netting two goals, his first and second goals of the season. Guy had four shots total connecting on 50 % of his opportunities.

The Americans spread the offense around as Easton Brodzinski scored the lone power play goal for Allen, his sixth goal of the season. Brayden Watts continued his hot streak, scoring his seventh goal of the season and fourth in the last three games.

Anson Thornton made his first start in a week, suffering the loss. He allowed five goals on 44 shots including the Grizzlies game winner in overtime. He fell to 0-3-2 on the season.

Grizzlies' defenseman Derek Daschke scored the game winning power play goal at 5:38 of the overtime period firing a wrist shot past Anson Thornton to give Utah the two points and the win.

The Americans claimed five out of six points from Utah this week and improved to 3-1-1 against the Grizzlies in five games.

The Americans are off until next Thursday night when they travel to Tulsa to play the Oilers. Game time is 7:05 PM CST.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - D. Daschke

2. ALN - B. Guy

3. UTA - B. Wood

They Said it:

Brayden Guy: "It was a big relief to get that first one, the second one felt good too. We have been playing much better as a group and getting results on the ice. We wanted the two points, but five out of six this week is pretty good."

B.J. Adams: "Disappointed losing the game, we wanted the extra point, but anytime you can get five out of six points in a week that's a good week."

