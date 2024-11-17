Americans Release Goalie Marco Costantini
November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced today the team has released goaltender Marco Costantini.
Marco Costantini did not appear in a game with the Americans this season. The native of Hamilton, Ontario joined Allen last year appearing in 24 games, leading the Americans in wins 13, and a record of 13-6-2, with a 0.913 save percentage.
The Americans return to action on Thursday night in Tulsa. The lone home game will be next Friday night against the Oilers. Get you tickets online NOW on the Americans website.
Check out the Allen Americans Statistics
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024
- Americans Release Goalie Marco Costantini - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Dropped by the Komets on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Marcus Crawford Gets Milestone Assist; Mavericks Pull out Tough 2-0 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Win Overtime Thriller - Bloomington Bison
- Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Third-Period Magic Earns Them Point in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- McKay and Power Play Vault Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Split - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Falls Late to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Sweep New England Road Trip with 5-1 Win over Maine - South Carolina Stingrays
- Manitoba Recalls Defenseman Sward from Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Fall to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Drop Series Finale to Reading 7-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Mavericks Prepare for Division Showdown against Wichita Thunder - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day - Game #11 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Put up Snowman in Rout of Bunnies - Florida Everblades
- Tahoe Falls in a Shootout to Tulsa in Series Finale - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Constantinou's Late Goal, Murphy's 37-Save Shutout Delivers Sweep in Boise - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Fight Back for Shootout Win Over Tahoe in Series Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Fall to Utah in OT - Allen Americans
- Matsushima Helps Elevate Bison Over Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.