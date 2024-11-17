Americans Release Goalie Marco Costantini

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced today the team has released goaltender Marco Costantini.

Marco Costantini did not appear in a game with the Americans this season. The native of Hamilton, Ontario joined Allen last year appearing in 24 games, leading the Americans in wins 13, and a record of 13-6-2, with a 0.913 save percentage.

The Americans return to action on Thursday night in Tulsa. The lone home game will be next Friday night against the Oilers. Get you tickets online NOW on the Americans website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.