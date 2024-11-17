Mariners Fall to Stingrays

PORTLAND, ME - The South Carolina Stingrays completed a four game New England sweep with their second consecutive win over the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Christan Sarlo scored Maine's lone goal in a 5-1 defeat.

South Carolina led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play on Jamie Englebert's third goal of the weekend. At the 16:29 mark, defenseman Jon McDonald gained the blue line and fed Englebert, who ripped a shot beyond the glove of Ryan Bischel, just under the cross bar.

The Mariners tied things up early in the 2nd period as Christian Sarlo tipped home his first goal of the season at 1:18 on a long shot by Sebastian Vidmar. Back-to-back Stingrays goals would then put them back in the driver's seat. Charlie Combs broke the tie with a power play goal at 6:56, and Tyler Weiss followed at 8:23 when he got loose in front and deked Bischel. The Stingrays carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

The Stingrays tacked on a fourth goal at 8:42 of the third when Bischel turned a puck over and Erik Middendorf tapped in a cross ice pass before he could recover. Grant Cruikshank made it 5-1 in the final minute. Garin Bjorklund made 26 saves for his third win. Bischel stopped 25 in the loss.

