Thunder Drop Series Finale to Reading 7-1

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Andre Ghantous vs. the Reading Royals

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Andre Ghantous vs. the Reading Royals(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Reading Royals 7-1 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale from Cool Insuring Arena.

Reading took a 1-0 lead just 3:25 into the game as Matt Miller beat Jeremy Brodeur on a breakaway after Jackson van de Leest's stick broke in the offensive zone. The goal was Miller's second of the year, unassisted, and came just 3:25 into the game.

After Adirondack had a power-play goal called off due to a hand pass, Andre Ghantous scored on the same power play to even the game 1-1. The goal was Ghantous' second of the year and weekend with assists from Josh Filmon and Kevin O'Neil at 16:57 of the opening frame and the game was tied after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Reading scored three goals to take a 4-1 lead into the final period. Connor McMenamin scored on the power play at 3:02 of the second period to give the Royals a 2-1 lead. It was the first power-play goal the Thunder surrendered all season.

Jake Smith added to the lead at 13:31 of the second with his first goal and Gianfranco Cassaro gave Reading a three-goal lead at 16:16 on a slap shot from the right circle for his fourth goal of the season. Assists were given to Sam Sedley and Travis Broughman and Adirondack trailed 4-1 to start the third.

The Royals added three more goals in the third period in the 7-1 win. Adirondack hits the road Wednesday in Jacksonville, Thursday in Savannah, and Saturday and Sunday in South Carolina.

The Thunder return home to Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, November 27 against Trois-Rivieres and on November 29 and 30 against Reading! Enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday and November 30 is the 10th Anniversary Celebration! First 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital and special 10th Anniversary jerseys!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.