Mavericks Prepare for Division Showdown against Wichita Thunder

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (7-3-0-1) are set to host the Wichita Thunder (6-4-1-0) in a key Mountain Division matchup today at Cable Dahmer Arena. With just two points separating the Mavericks and Thunder in the standings, this afternoon's game holds significant implications as both teams continue to climb in the division.

The Mavericks enter the game with momentum following a thrilling overtime victory against Wichita earlier this week, thanks to Charlie Wright's historic first ECHL goal, which secured the 4-3 win. Wright's goal marked the first time in Mavericks' ECHL history that a player's first professional goal was also an overtime winner. David Noël, currently in second for the league lead in goals by defensemen, also contributed in that game and leads all rookie defensemen in goals and shots on goal this season.

A few players on streaks will look to extend their momentum against Wichita. Jackson Berezowski is riding a five-game point streak (3G, 5A), and Casey Carreau is on a four-game point streak, with three goals and two assists. Cade Borchardt has been on fire, leading the team with eight goals and sitting at 97 career points-all with Kansas City. A strong showing today could see Borchardt reach a personal milestone in points, while Marcus Crawford is just one assist away from taking fourth place on the Mavericks' all-time assist leaderboard.

The Thunder have proved to be tough opponents this season despite their losses to Kansas City, led by Michal Stinil, who currently ranks second in the ECHL with 19 points and was named the league's Player of the Month in October.

Today's puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena as the Mavericks look to secure their fourth straight victory over Wichita and keep their position near the top of the Mountain Division.

