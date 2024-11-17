Stingrays Sweep New England Road Trip with 5-1 Win over Maine

PORTLAND, M.E. - The South Carolina Stingrays swept their northeastern road trip after picking up a 5-1 victory over the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday afternoon. Jamie Engelbert, Charlie Combs, Tyler Weiss, Erik Middendorf, and Grant Cruikshank scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund made 26 saves in the win.

The Stingrays once again opened the scoring in the first period. After the Mariners turned the puck over in their own zone, Jon McDonald dropped it back to a charging Engelbert, who beat Mariner goaltender Ryan Bischel for his sixth goal in his last five games. McDonald picked up the lone assist.

Maine evened the score early in the second. After the Mariners won the draw, Sebastian Vidmar took a shot from the point that Christian Sarlo deflected past Bjorklund to tie the game at one.

The Stingrays reclaimed the lead on the power play in the middle of the second period. After some passing on the outside, Combs took the puck along the left-wing boards, skated in, and beat Bischel over the shoulder for his third goal of the year. Blake Thompson and Weiss picked up the assists.

South Carolina doubled their lead 1:27 later. After a face-off win, Jayden Lee sent the puck off the endboards. Austin Magera tapped the puck over to Weiss, who stickhandled around Bischel and scored to make it 3-1.

South Carolina extended its lead to three goals midway through the third. After the Stingrays dumped the puck in, Miller picked off an outlet attempt from Bischel and sent the puck toward the crease, where Middendorf tapped it home for his fourth goal of the year, giving South Carolina a 4-1 lead.

The Stingrays added one final goal in the last minute of the game. After an outlet pass from Lee, Middendorf and Cruikshank found themselves in a 2-on-2 across the Maine blue line. Middendorf centered the puck, and Cruikshank redirected it into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

The Stingrays will return to action next Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 pm ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

