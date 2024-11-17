Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Kansas City

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita closed a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon, falling to Kansas City, 2-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Jack LaFontaine was terrific in net for the home team, stopping 24 shots. He claimed his second shutout of the season and blanked the Thunder for the first time this year. Gabriel Carriere stopped 23 shots he faced in the losing effort.

Bradley Schoonbaert broke a scoreless tie at 16:48 of the second. He raced up the ice on a four-on-one advantage. Schoonbaert fired a low shot that got through Carriere to make it 1-0.

In the third, Wichita was awarded two-straight power play chances and nearly tied the game with 6:21 left in regulation. Mitchell Russell fired a shot from the right circle that was initially stopped by LaFontaine. Nolan Burke poked the rebound back towards the net. The puck hit a stick in the crease, then glanced off LaFontaine's paddle and somehow went right across the goal line.

David Noel sealed the game with an empty netter at 19:16 to make it 2-0. sa

With the loss, the Thunder are winless in their last six games.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to start an eight-game homestand against the Utah Grizzlies.

