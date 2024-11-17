Heartlanders Third-Period Magic Earns Them Point in 3-2 OTL

November 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Bloomington, IL - Matt Sop and Ryan Miotto struck in a three-minute span in the third to force overtime, but Bloomington Bison defenseman Thomas Stewart scored on overtime's first shot to beat the Heartlanders, 3-2, Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Iowa is up to 16 points and on a season-best five-game point streak.

Brett Budgell scored twice for Bloomington in the second period.

Sop is up to 19 points, second in the ECHL in points.

On Iowa's tying goal, Miotto drove to the left post and TJ Walsh fed it off his stick and in, Miotto's fourth of the season. The Heartlanders play Bloomington five more times between now and Dec. 1.

Samuel Hlavaj made 24 saves in defeat. Mark Sinclair allowed two goals on 18 shots.

Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games

November 24th: Rumble at the Rink

Let's get ready to RUMBLE!!! On November 24th at 3:00 p.m. as we slam down the puck against the Bloomington Bison. Don't miss an afternoon of high entertainment from the second you step into the arena for this wrestling-themed game!

Introducing our REVAMPED 5-Star Ticket Package

If you missed out on the original 5-Star Ticket Pack, don't worry! We're excited to offer a revamped version, ensuring the fun continues. With this new package, you'll receive tickets to all remaining 5-Star games this season and enjoy up to $40 in team store credit!

Mark your calendars for our next 5-Star game on November 30th-grab your revamped package before then and join us for more tailgates, pregame parties and exciting events throughout the season. For more information, click HERE.

Next 5-Star Night: November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night

This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of pork and bacon. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history.

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.