ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Maine's Jacob Hudson and South Carolina's Ben Hawerchuk have both been suspended for five games and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #163, South Carolina at Maine, on Nov. 16.

Hudson and Hawerchuk are fined and suspended under Rule #70.4 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the penalty box to join an altercation.

Hudson will miss Maine's games vs. South Carolina (Nov. 17), vs. Worcester (Nov. 20), at Reading (Nov. 23) and at Norfolk (Nov. 27 and Nov. 29).

Hawerchuk will miss South Carolina's games at Maine (Nov. 17), at Greenville (Nov. 22), vs. Adirondack (Nov. 23 and Nov. 24) and at Jacksonville (Nov. 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

