Worcester Drops Morning Game 4-0 to Stingrays

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers defenseman Connor Welsh

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers defenseman Connor Welsh(Worcester Railers HC)

Charleston, SC - The Worcester Railers HC (23-21-2-4 52pts) lost to the South Carolina Stingrays (31-12-3-2, 67pts), on Wednesday morning by a final score of 4-0 in front of a crowd of 9,108 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Enmarket Arena taking on the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, February 21st at 7:30 p.m. EST.

South Carolina struck first this morning, as Jacob Graves (1-0-1) gave the Stingrays an early 1-0 lead just 3:26 into the game. The Stingrays scored two second period goals, the first was a shorthanded goal scored by Kyler Kupka (1-0-1). Followed by Connor Moore (1-0-1) making the Stingrays lead 3-0. South Carolina finished off the scoring 17:09 into the third with a goal from Josh Wilkins (1-0-1) leading to the 4-0 Stingrays win.

The Stingrays did not hesitate to grab an early 1-0 lead over the Railers as just 3:26 into the first period Jacob Graves (2nd) found the back of the net scoring the only first period goal. Shots favored South Carolina 14-9 in the first period.

It took over 30 minutes of game time until we saw another goal scored following the first Stingrays goal. It was South Carolina again, who scored extending their lead to 2-0. As Kyler Kupka (26th) scored a shorthanded goal 14:04 into the second period. Just over a minute later Connor Moore (9th) made the Stingrays' lead 3-0 heading into the third. Shots favored South Carolina 10-6 in the second.

South Carolina scored the lone third period goal, coming off the stick of Josh Wilkins (15th) extending their lead to 4-0. South Carolina held the Railers off the board for the final 2:51, handing the Railers their first shutout loss this season. Shots favored South Carolina in the third 11-9 and 35-24 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Kyler Kupka (1-0-1, +1 3 shots), 2nd Star: Jacob Graves (1-0-1, +2, 1 shot), 1st Star: Seth Eisele (24 Saves, 0 GA, 1.00SV%)... Final shots favored South Carolina 35-24... Seth Eisele (14-8-1-0) made 24 saves on 24 shots for South Carolina... Hugo Ollas (8-9-1-2) made 31 saves on 35 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while South Carolina went 0-for-2... Matthew Boudens (IR), Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Anthony Repaci (IR), and Matt Ustaski (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Jordan Kaplan led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 2-10-1-0 all-time vs. the Stingrays and 1-2-1-0 at the North Charleston Coliseum against South Carolina.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.