K-Wings Power up to Beat Royals Wednesday

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-26-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, surged from behind with stellar special teams to beat the Reading Royals (18-22-7-1) Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

Reading scored first at the 4:34 mark of the first.

Lee Lapid (5) responded with a power-play goal at the 10:04 mark. Ryan Naumovski (6) played the puck off the boards to himself to gain the zone, stalled the puck in the left circle for Blake Christensen (9), who fed Lapid at the left hash mark to rip a wrist shot five-hole.

Another power play strike by Lapid (6) put the K-Wings ahead at 19:08 of the opening frame. On the play, Max Humitz (11) sent the puck from left edge of the trapezoid to Naumovski (7) in the right circle, who placed the puck perfectly back to Lapid to tap it in from the left side of the crease.

Humitz (9) added on Kalamazoo's third power-play tally at the 1:01 mark of the third period. Christensen (10) sent the puck down low to Lapid (5) at the goal line on the left side, and he found Humitz streaming to the goal mouth at the right post for the finish.

Ryan Cox (6) added more insurance to the lead with a goal at the 16:50 mark to finish the game's scoring. Collin Saccoman (12) forced a turnover and weaved his way down to the left slot before finding Cox trailing at the right hash mark for the quick swipe to the back of the net.

Hunter Vorva (2-2-0-0) was sharp in net, making 30 saves for the victory. The K-Wings went 3-for-4 on the power play, 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and won the shot total (32-31).

Kalamazoo squares off with the Toledo Walleye (32-11-6-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Huntington Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.