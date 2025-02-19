Bison Open Scoring But Fall in Iowa

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - In a penalty-filled game, the Bloomington Bison suffered a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.

7:28 into the game, Patrick Bajkov opened the scoring with his eighth of the season on a rush into the offensive zone. His eighth of the season came from C.J. Valerian and Maxim Barbashev. The lead dissolved at 15:13 with a goal from Kyle Masters. His second of the season was assisted by Ryan Miotto. With 1:45 left in the period, the Heartlanders grabbed a 2-1 lead with a power play strike. Gavin Hain scored his ninth of the season from Masters to close the scoring in the period. Iowa outshot Bloomington 13-4 in the period.

Halfway through the second, Brandon Yeamans scored his fourth of the year to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Yuki Miura and Jonny Sorenson assisted on lone goal in the period. The intensity rose during the frame as eight separate penalties were assessed.

The high volume of penalties continued into the third and Iowa was able to convert on a man advantage late in the game. Will Calverley scored his 13th of the year at 14:32 from Miotto and Hain. This completed the scoring with Iowa collecting the 4-1 victory.

Yaniv Perets stopped 28 of 33 shots in the loss to move his record to 8-8-1. Kyle McClellan denied 16 of 17 shots to improve his record to 11-11-2. The Bison power play went 0-for-6 while the penalty kill went 7-for-9.

The Bison return home Friday night at Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. The Legacy Weekend Package is available for purchase! The package includes one platinum center ice seat on Friday (All-You-Can-Eat Night), one platinum center ice seat on Saturday (New York Rangers Night), a VIP meet-and-greet with Adam Graves and a Bison hat for just $49! To purchase, click HERE, or call (309) 965-HERD.

