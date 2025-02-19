Bison Open Scoring But Fall in Iowa
February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Coralville, Iowa - In a penalty-filled game, the Bloomington Bison suffered a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.
7:28 into the game, Patrick Bajkov opened the scoring with his eighth of the season on a rush into the offensive zone. His eighth of the season came from C.J. Valerian and Maxim Barbashev. The lead dissolved at 15:13 with a goal from Kyle Masters. His second of the season was assisted by Ryan Miotto. With 1:45 left in the period, the Heartlanders grabbed a 2-1 lead with a power play strike. Gavin Hain scored his ninth of the season from Masters to close the scoring in the period. Iowa outshot Bloomington 13-4 in the period.
Halfway through the second, Brandon Yeamans scored his fourth of the year to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Yuki Miura and Jonny Sorenson assisted on lone goal in the period. The intensity rose during the frame as eight separate penalties were assessed.
The high volume of penalties continued into the third and Iowa was able to convert on a man advantage late in the game. Will Calverley scored his 13th of the year at 14:32 from Miotto and Hain. This completed the scoring with Iowa collecting the 4-1 victory.
Yaniv Perets stopped 28 of 33 shots in the loss to move his record to 8-8-1. Kyle McClellan denied 16 of 17 shots to improve his record to 11-11-2. The Bison power play went 0-for-6 while the penalty kill went 7-for-9.
The Bison return home Friday night at Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. The Legacy Weekend Package is available for purchase! The package includes one platinum center ice seat on Friday (All-You-Can-Eat Night), one platinum center ice seat on Saturday (New York Rangers Night), a VIP meet-and-greet with Adam Graves and a Bison hat for just $49! To purchase, click HERE, or call (309) 965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Third Straight, Best Bison, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Open Scoring But Fall in Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Knight Monsters Falter in Game One in Florida - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Bantle Has 3 Point Night in Loss to Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Take Down the Walleye 5-4 in High-Scoring Contest - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Grab Another Road Win 4-3 in Overtime over Indy - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Power up to Beat Royals Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Kelly Cup to be Showcased in Bloomington - Bloomington Bison
- Dustin Manz Traded to Bloomington - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open a Six Game Road Trip Tonight in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings' Loan of Berard & Bloom Recalled by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Blank Railers in Front of 9,108 Fans on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- McKay and Krebs Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Drops Morning Game 4-0 to Stingrays - Worcester Railers HC
- Chase Pauls Loaned to Henderson Silver Knights - Rapid City Rush
- Kelly Cup Tour Begins Saturday in Bloomington - ECHL
- Rabbit Report: Salute the Troops for Military Appreciation Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nolan Maier Recalled to Providence Bruins - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- Bison Open Scoring But Fall in Iowa
- Kelly Cup to be Showcased in Bloomington
- Bison Sign Pair of Defensemen
- Bison Sign Defenseman Carson Kosobud
- Bison Lose Third Straight