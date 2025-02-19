K-Wings' Loan of Berard & Bloom Recalled by Abbotsford

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forward Ben Berard has been recalled from his loan to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL) and rookie forward Josh Bloom has been reassigned to Abbotsford by Vancouver (NHL)).

Berard, 26, appeared in 34 games this season for the K-Wings, scoring 13 goals with 14 assists and 21 penalty minutes. He also has one game played with Abbotsford, scoring one goal.

The Duncan, BC native began his pro career with Texas (AHL), playing in 32 games for the Stars between 2022-24 with one goal, four assists and six penalty minutes.

Bloom, 21, appeared in 25 games for Kalamazoo this season, scoring eight goals with seven assists and five penalty minutes.

The Oakville, ON native made his pro and AHL debut with Abbotsford in 2023-24, recording one assist and two penalty minutes in 14 games for the Canucks along with two assists in eight games for the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo hosts the Reading Royals (18-21-7-1) at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wings Event Center.

