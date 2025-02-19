Bantle Has 3 Point Night in Loss to Cincinnati

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones in the midweek matchup at Heritage Bank Center with a final score of 5-4.

How it Happened:

Cincinnati got on the board early in the first at 3:40. They added another after a controversial goal during a scrum in front of the net.

Toledo cut their deficit to one with 1:01 remaining in the first period with a goal from Brandon Kruse from the top of the right circle with Jed Pietila and Sam Craggs assisting the goal. The Walleye trailed by one heading into the middle frame.

The Cyclones restored their two-goal lead just 22 seconds into the second. Although Toledo killed off a crucial 5-on-3 power play, the Cyclones made it 4-1 with a goal at 14:39.

Toledo cut their lead to two with a wicked wrister by Carson Bantle to make it a 4-2 game heading into the third. Brandon Hawkins and Tyler Spezia had the assists.

The Walleye went on their first power play of the game at 4:16 of the third period. They capitalized and made it a one-goal game with a goal right off the draw by Mitch Lewandowksi. Carson Bantle had the primary assist with a beauty of a pass from behind the net, while Sam Craggs got his second assist of the night.

Despite the 3rd period being all Toledo, Cincinnati got the empty netter at 18:05.

Brandon Hawkins got his 30th of the season with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation. However, it came too late and the Cyclones took this game with a 5-4 final.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. CIN - J. Vaive (1G, 2A)

2. CIN - L. Griffin (1G, 1A)

3. CIN - B. Kressler (1G, 1A)

News:

Prior to tonight's game, the Toledo Walleye signed defenseman Adrian Beraldo to a contract and placed him on the 14-Day Injured Reserve. Last season, Beraldo skated in 58 games for the Walleye, collecting 11 points (1G, 10A) and 115 penalty minutes, while skating at +2. Beraldo has played in 71 games with the Walleye in parts of the last two seasons, tallying 12 points (1G, 11A) and 142 penalty minutes, skating at +7.

In his pro career, Beraldo has played in 139 ECHL games with 30 points (5G, 25A) and 266 penalty minutes while skating at +9 split between Toledo, Reading and Iowa. Beraldo has also skated in 10 AHL games while accumulating 23 penalty minutes and skating at -8 split between Iowa and Chicago. Prior to his pro career, Beraldo played three seasons in the OHL, tallying 47 points (16G, 31A) and 158 penalty minutes, skating to a -80 across 164 OHL games split between Peterborough, Kingston and Niagara.

What's Next:

The Fish are finally home after a long road trip. This weekend will be full of hockey at the Huntington Center with 3 straight home games. The Walleye will take on the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday evening for Hockey Heritage Night in Toledo. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

