Americans Open a Six Game Road Trip Tonight in Kansas City

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans face the Kansas City Mavericks

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (13-27-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (31-12-4-1) tonight at 7:05 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Americans won the last meeting between the two teams in Kansas City on January 5th, led by a Brayden Watts hat trick.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 3/6/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans dropped the final game of a three-game home series with the Worcester Railers last Sunday afternoon losing 3-1 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Railers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and never looked back. Worcester outshot the Americans 16-4 in the opening period. The lone Allen goal came in the second period as Captain Brayden Watts scored his 17th of the season on the power play to cut the Railers lead to 3-1, but that was as close as the Americans would get. The Americans open a three-game series in Independence, Missouri starting tonight. The team is currently on a seven-game losing streak.

Wells recalled: Americans AHL contracted netminder Dylan Wells, was recalled by the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday afternoon and assigned to AHL Tucson.

Falling further Behind: With Sunday's loss to the Worcester Railers, the Americans are six points behind the 7th place Utah Grizzlies, and nine points behind the sixth place Rapid City Rush. Rapid City has a game in hand on the Americans. Utah and Allen have both played 49 games.

Power Play Advantage: The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play on Sunday. and 2 -for-11 over the last two games. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals. Worcester, which owns the best road power play in the ECHL, was shutout on the man advantage going 0-for-3.

Blaisdell Streak Halted : Americans rookie forward Harrison Blaisdell saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon in Allen. The streak was the longest of his professional career. During the streak, he had three goals and two assists for five points. Blaisdell was acquired in late October from the Fort Wayne Komets.

Jacobs closing in: With Colin Jacobs point last weekend, he is just one point away from 200 points in his professional career. Since being acquired from the Worcester Railers in December, he has eight points in 27 games.

The 100 Club: Kamerin Nault played in his 100th professional game on Sunday 2/16/25.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans :

Home: 6-15-4-1

Away: 7-12-3-1

Overall: 13-27-7-2

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (46) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (75) Nick Isaacson

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 12-5-2-1

Away: 19-7-2-0

Overall: 31-12-4-1

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (28) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (30) Max Andreev

Points: (50) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+35) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (112) Daniel Amesbury

