Dustin Manz Traded to Bloomington
February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has traded forward Dustin Manz to the Bloomington Bison.
This move is the 'future considerations' portion of the Rush's February 10th trade with Bloomington that included the acquisition of defenseman Mitchell Smith.
Manz played 20 games with the Rush after being acquired from Wheeling on December 4th, 2024. He scored one goal and three points with a plus-2 rating during his time with Rapid City.
The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.