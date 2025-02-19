Dustin Manz Traded to Bloomington

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has traded forward Dustin Manz to the Bloomington Bison.

This move is the 'future considerations' portion of the Rush's February 10th trade with Bloomington that included the acquisition of defenseman Mitchell Smith.

Manz played 20 games with the Rush after being acquired from Wheeling on December 4th, 2024. He scored one goal and three points with a plus-2 rating during his time with Rapid City.

