Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled forward Trevor Janicke from the Rush.

Janicke, 24, was reassigned to the Rush on February 3rd and joined the team in Boise, Idaho. He skated in all six games of Rapid City's active winning streak. Over the last four games, Janicke scored four goals and recorded nine points, including a four-assist game against Maine on February 13th. His third-period goal on February 15th stood as the game-winner.

Overall, the Maple Grove, Minn. native has scored ten goals and 19 points in 24 Rush games this season. In his first two-month stint up in Calgary, Janicke played eight games for the Wranglers, his first American Hockey League action of his career.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP.

