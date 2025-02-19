Komets Grab Another Road Win 4-3 in Overtime over Indy

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fishers, IN -- On Wednesday, Indy's Cam Hausinger scored his sixth goal of the season against the Komets at 1:03 of the first period to open the scoring in Fishers. Nolan Volcan answered for the Komets with his seventh goal of the season at 3:09 with assists from Michael Gildon and Noah Ganske. The Fuel rattled off two more goals before Brannon McManus ended the first period scoring with a tally at 18:54 to make it a 3-2 game.

Ethan Keppen scored late in the frame in the second period to tie the game 3-3.

Neither team broke the deadlock in the third period, so the game was decided in overtime as Ethan Keppen ended the game with a breakaway goal for his second of the game at 5:18. Connor Ungar made 13 saves for the win.

