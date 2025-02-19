Kelly Cup to be Showcased in Bloomington

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today the ECHL Championship Trophy, the Kelly Cup, will be on display at Grossinger Motors Arena during the games on February 21, February 22 and February 23.

The Kelly Cup will be on display at the arena restaurant for viewing and photo opportunities during each game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Kelly Cup was claimed by the Peoria Rivermen (now in the SPHL) in 2000, defeating Louisiana four games to two.

Named in recognition of Patrick J. Kelly, one of the founding fathers of the ECHL. Kelly served as Commissioner of the ECHL for the first eight seasons before being named Commissioner Emeritus in 1996, a title which he continues to hold. Upon his retirement as Commissioner, the ECHL retired the previous championship trophy, the Jack Riley Cup, and introduced the Patrick J. Kelly Cup, which he awards to the champion each season.

Kelly is celebrating his 72nd season in hockey in 2024-25, having begun his career with the St. Catherine Tee Pees of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 1952. He played professionally for the Springfield Indians of the American Hockey League, the Troy Bruins of the International Hockey League, and the Greensboro Generals of the Eastern Hockey League. Kelly coached in the Eastern Hockey League from 1965-73 and was head coach and general manager of Charlotte in the Southern Hockey League from 1973-76. He coached the Colorado Rockies in the NHL in 1977-78 and is the only coach to lead the Rockies to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following coaching stops in the American Hockey League, he went to Peoria in the International Hockey League where he led the Rivermen to the Turner Cup in his first season in 1984-85. The ECHL is proud to recognize his distinguished career by naming its most coveted trophy in his honor.

Forty-nine players whose name appears on the Kelly Cup have played in the National Hockey League.

