ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 19, 2025:
Adirondack:
add Darian Skeoch, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Gustav Muller, F placed on reserve
delete Taylor Ford, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Micah Robbins, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve
delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Ethan Haider, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Brenden Datema, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on bereavement leave
Bloomington:
add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve
add Max Neill, F activated from reserve
add Mason Emoff, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Thomas Stewart, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Carson Kosobud, D placed on reserve
delete Gavin Gould, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Braeden Kressler, F activated from reserve
add Pavel Cajan, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve
delete Marko Sikic, F placed on reserve
delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/17
Florida:
add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract
add Andrew Fyten, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Logan Lambdin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Kade Landry, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
delete Ben Brar, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jesse Lansdell, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Patrick Kudla, D activated from reserve
Indy:
add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
delete Justin McRae, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from reserve
add Quinn Preston, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Victor Ostman, G assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle
add Luke Loheit, F activated from reserve
delete Logan Neaton, G placed on reserve
delete Chase Spencer, D placed on reserve
Maine:
delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
add Talor Joseph, G signed contract
delete Matt Suyderhoud, G released as emergency backup goalie
Orlando:
add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve
add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve
add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve
add Aaron Hyman, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Trevor Janicke, F recalled by Wranglers
delete Dustin Manz, F traded to Bloomington
Reading:
add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
add Brock Caufield, F activated from reserve
delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve
delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve
add Patrick Newell, F activated from reserve
delete Jordan Henderson, D placed on reserve
delete Simon Pinard, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Adrien Beraldo, D signed contract
add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve
delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve
delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add Anthony Hora, D activated from reserve
delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Kelly Cup to be Showcased in Bloomington - Bloomington Bison
- Dustin Manz Traded to Bloomington - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open a Six Game Road Trip Tonight in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings' Loan of Berard & Bloom Recalled by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Blank Railers in Front of 9,108 Fans on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- McKay and Krebs Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Drops Morning Game 4-0 to Stingrays - Worcester Railers HC
- Chase Pauls Loaned to Henderson Silver Knights - Rapid City Rush
- Kelly Cup Tour Begins Saturday in Bloomington - ECHL
- Rabbit Report: Salute the Troops for Military Appreciation Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nolan Maier Recalled to Providence Bruins - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.