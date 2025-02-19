ECHL Transactions - February 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 19, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Darian Skeoch, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Gustav Muller, F placed on reserve

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Micah Robbins, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Ethan Haider, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Brenden Datema, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on bereavement leave

Bloomington:

add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve

add Max Neill, F activated from reserve

add Mason Emoff, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Carson Kosobud, D placed on reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Braeden Kressler, F activated from reserve

add Pavel Cajan, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Marko Sikic, F placed on reserve

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/17

Florida:

add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract

add Andrew Fyten, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Logan Lambdin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Kade Landry, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Brar, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jesse Lansdell, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Patrick Kudla, D activated from reserve

Indy:

add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from reserve

add Quinn Preston, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Victor Ostman, G assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle

add Luke Loheit, F activated from reserve

delete Logan Neaton, G placed on reserve

delete Chase Spencer, D placed on reserve

Maine:

delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

add Talor Joseph, G signed contract

delete Matt Suyderhoud, G released as emergency backup goalie

Orlando:

add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve

add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Trevor Janicke, F recalled by Wranglers

delete Dustin Manz, F traded to Bloomington

Reading:

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

add Brock Caufield, F activated from reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve

add Patrick Newell, F activated from reserve

delete Jordan Henderson, D placed on reserve

delete Simon Pinard, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Adrien Beraldo, D signed contract

add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve

delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Anthony Hora, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

