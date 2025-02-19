Rabbit Report: Salute the Troops for Military Appreciation Weekend

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Military Appreciation Weekend on February 22nd & 23rd!

Be sure to get here early on Saturday for our Michelob Ultra pre-game party on the Furman plaza starting at 5pm! Don't miss your chance to grab your very own Military Appreciation Rally Towels! Stick around after the game as we host our live post-game specialty jersey auction in section 107-109, with proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor and Upstate Warrior Solution.

Then be sure to come back on Sunday as we cap off our Military Appreciation Weekend, with our post-game concert featuring multi-platinum artist, Chris Janson, on the Busch Light stage!

Please note - your purchase of a game ticket for the 2/23 Swamp Rabbits Game also gets you access to the concert!

Looking at bringing out a group of 10 or more to either game? Contact the Swamp Rabbits Front Office today at 864-674-7825 and a learn more about group discounted ticket options!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

FIND THE PERFECT CONCERT PACKAGE FOR YOU!

This weekend for the post game concert featuring headliner and multi-platinum artist, Chris Janson, we have the perfect package for everyone!

Already have tickets but looking to upgrade to the COOLEST seats in the house for the concert? Get your VIP Ice Level Access and be right on the ice to watch Chris Janson and his team Rock the Well on Sunday!

What goes better with a country concert than an ice cold and refreshing beverage? That is why the Swamp Rabbits have you covered with the

Busch Light Party Package! Each package includes 1 ticket & 2 beers for just $35!

Please note - your purchase of a game ticket for the 2/23 Swamp Rabbits Game also gets you access to the concert!

VIP ICE LEVEL ACCESS

BUSCH LIGHT PARTY PACKAGE

GET THE BEST FAMILY DEAL FOR SUNDAY'S GAME

Take advantage of the best deal in the Upstate for families with the Pepsi Family Four Pack, available for this Sunday's post-game concert date, featuring headliner and multi-platinum artist, Chris Janson!

Each Pepsi Family Four Pack includes: 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Chips, and 4 drinks starting at $35/ticket!

Please note your ticket for the game on 2/23 also gets you access to the post game concert!

GET YOUR FAMILY FOUR PACK

FOUR NATIONS WATCH PARTY AT PKL PARK!

Help us kick off Military Appreciation Weekend in style as we host a watch party for USA vs. Canada on Thursday night at PKL Park. The game begins at 8pm so be sure to get there early to help us cheer on the Red, White, and Blue!

While at the watch party, don't miss your chance to win Swamp Rabbits tickets, and meet the COOLEST mascot in the Upstate, Stomper!

HOCKEY HAPPENINGS

SWAMP RABBITS TAKE FIVE OF SIX POINTS AT HOME

The Swamp Rabbits FINALLY returned for home games and made it worth the while of their faithful, snagging five out of six points in the three games back at "The Well"

The Swamp Rabbits suffered an overtime loss to Savannah to kick off the three game weekend, with Tyson Fawcett's goal and assist driving the way to the point in the standings on "Stick It To Cancer Night", presented by Bon Secours.

For the first time in nearly four years, the Swamp Rabbits hosted the Wheeling Nailers for a pair of matchups, with Wheeling clocking in as the 5th best team in the Eastern Conference. Carter Savoie (4pts), Kaleb Lawrence and Dru Krebs (3pts), and Quinn Olson and Parker Berge (2pts) led the way in a 5-2 win on Sunday, and were followed by Dryden McKay's near-perfect performance in between the pipes on Monday's "Greenville Hockey Heritage Day" in defeating the Nailers 2-1, sweeping them out of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.