Heartlanders Win Third Straight, Best Bison, 4-1

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored four unanswered goals and won, 4-1, over the Bloomington Bison Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Kyle Masters, Ryan Miotto, and Gavin Hain recorded multi-point nights.

With Iowa down by one, Masters scored with five minutes remaining in the first period with a rocket from the blue line. Hain scored on the power play with two minutes left in the period to give Iowa their first lead of the night.

Brandon Yeamans gave Iowa a two-goal advantage with eight minutes remaining in the second period.

Will Calverley scored a power-play goal with five minutes remaining in the game to put Iowa up, 4-1.

Kyle McClellan made 16 saves on 17 shots faced in the victory.

At 7:28 of the first period, Patrick Bajkov scored to give Bloomington their lone goal of the game. McClellan made 13 straight saves to finish the game after allowing the goal.

Yaniv Perets stopped 28 of 32 shots in the defeat.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.