Cyclones Take Down the Walleye 5-4 in High-Scoring Contest

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones collected the win and two points over the Toledo Walleye with a 5-4 victory at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night. Despite a late push from Toledo, it was a three-point performance from captain Justin Vaive that secured the win for the Cyclones.

Cyclones forward Lincoln Griffin was the first to score just minutes into the first period. After a shot from Braeden Kressler hit the left post, Walleye goaltender Carter Gylander was out of position, giving Griffin the chance to put the puck in the back of the net on the wrap-around. His 14th goal of the season gave the Cyclones an early 1-0 lead.

Justin Vaive extended the lead at the 10:05 mark of the first. Following chaos in the crease, Vaive spotted the puck despite being down on the ice and the Cincinnati captain put the puck in the net to score. Vaive scored his fifth goal of the season making it 2-0, Cincinnati.

The Walleye would put one on the board before the end of the first with 1:01 remaining. Forward Brandon Kruse whipped a wrist shot and scored his sixth goal of the season to cut the lead to 2-1.

The scoring started early in the second period with forward Dante Sheriff scoring just 22 seconds into the middle frame. Off a feed from forward Curtis Hall, Sheriff skated to the net and with patience, catching Gylander leaning and scoring on the partial breakaway. Sheriff's eighth goal of the season regained their two-goal lead, making it 3-1.

Mathieu Gosselin was the next Cyclone to score with 5:21 left to go in the second period. Gosselin generated a turnover in the neutral zone creating a two-on-one breakaway with Vaive. After a series of passes, Gosselin shot and beat Gylander for the goal. The Cyclones then led 4-1.

Similar to the first period, the Walleye would score with a minute and some change left in the second period. Forward Carson Bantle would obtain a centering pass from Brandon Hawkins. Bantle would shoot and score his 16th goal of the season. Hawkins recorded his team-leading 39th assist of the season as the score was cut to 4-2 going into the final period.

Forward Mitchell Lewandowski scored five seconds into a power play following a face-off win from Sam Craggs. The Cyclones lead was then down to one goal 4-3. Following an empty netter from Braedon Kressler, Hawkins scored late to bring Toledo within one with 22 seconds left.

The Cyclones held on and captured their third win of the season over Toledo. All but one contest between these two teams have ended in one-goal games. The season series is now at 3-3-1-0 this season.

The Cyclones will play the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Cyclones Pickleball Paddle. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

