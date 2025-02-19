Chase Pauls Loaned to Henderson Silver Knights

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Chase Pauls has signed a Professional Tryout Contract with the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights.

Pauls, 21, came over to Rapid City in a trade with the Bloomington Bison on January 6th. He has played every game since, totaling three points and a plus-7 rating in 16 games. His plus-minus rating leads all active skaters this season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound rookie has 41 ECHL games played this season. This is his first opportunity in the AHL. Pauls played for four years in the Western Hockey League, the majority of which came with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.