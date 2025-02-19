Knight Monsters Falter in Game One in Florida

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters along the bench

The Tahoe Knight Monsters fell behind in the first period against the Florida Everblades and couldn't recover late, losing 4-2 in game one of the series. Logan Nelson and Luke Adam scored, but it wasn't enough against Florida's tight defense.

The fireworks began early and often in the first period, with five total goals scored and multiple highlight reel saves on both sides. Logan Nelson started the fun with a tip-in goal for his 11th of the season, but the Everblades would respond with three unanswered to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

While time ticked down in the first with Florida controlling the pace of play, a strong shift by the Tahoe's third line led to a Luke Adam rebound goal with 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to one and tilt the ice back in their favor.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second period, as both Jesper Vikman and Cam Johnson stood tall in between the pipes. Tahoe went 0-2 on their power plays in the middle 20, and Vikman kept things close entering the third.

But Florida struck early in the third period on a rebound strike from Isaac Nurse to double their lead. And they locked it down defensively from there, only allowing six shots on goal and killing off a four-minute power play late in the frame.

Special teams played a big factor in the contest, as Florida killed four Tahoe power plays and scored a power play goal in the first period.

Vikman was under fire throughout the game and made 33 saves on 37 shots, but made all 13 saves in the second. Tahoe has now lost three games in a row dating back to their series in Wichita and looks to respond on Friday in game two of the set. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 pm.

