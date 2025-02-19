McKay and Krebs Called up to AHL Ontario

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Dryden McKay and defenseman Dru Krebs have been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Both players are earning their first call-ups of the 2024-25 ECHL Season, and in Krebs' case, the first of his career.

McKay heads to Ontario as the leader in all qualified goaltending categories for the Swamp Rabbits in between the pipes. The 6'0", 185-pound net-minder recently defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Monday, stopping all but one of 25 shots, to improve his record to 12-17-4-2 through 35 games, registering a pair of shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and a .910 SV%. McKay completed a stretch recently that saw him start eight out of the last 10 Swamp Rabbits games.

From Downers Grove, Illinois, McKay is 39-37-9-2 with four shutouts over 92 ECHL games in his three-year career. He turned professional following the 2021-22 NCAA season, where he completed one of the most successful careers in collegiate history. As the backstopper of the Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks, McKay 113-20-4 in 140 games, with an all-time NCAA record 34 shutouts, a 1.46 GAA, and a .932 SV%. He was a two-time WCHA Goaltending Champion, three-time All-American, and a three-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, becoming the third goaltender in NCAA history to earn college hockey's highest individual honor while compiling an NCAA single-season record 38 wins. McKay is the son of former NHLer and 1991 Calder Cup Champion Ross McKay.

Krebs earns his first career call-up in the midst of his first professional season. The 6'1", 185-pound blueliner heads to Ontario having played all 47 games thus far with the Swamp Rabbits, logging a pair of goals and 10 points. He made his professional debut out of the WHL on opening night, October 18th, then followed with his first professional point, an assist, in a 3-2 win against Florida on November 17th. Krebs ignited the goal lamp for the first time in his career as part of a 5-2 win at Orlando on January 3rd, and this past Sunday torched the scoresheet for a career-high three assists in a 5-2 win over Wheeling.

A native of Okotoks, Alberta, Krebs turned professional this season after the conclusion of his WHL career, spent in its entirety with the Medicine Hat Tigers. There, he accumulated 113 points (21g-92ast) over the course of 279 games, earning Central Division 2nd Team All-Star recognition in the 2022-23 season. He is the brother of Peyton Krebs, 17th overall draft pick in 2019 currently playing with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, and Dakota Krebs, Video Coach with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen. Krebs was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#176).

The Swamp Rabbits now gear up for another "three-in-three", beginning on Friday against the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop at North Charleston Coliseum on February 21st is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

