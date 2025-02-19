Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), picked up five out of a possible six points vs. Utah and now four points back of a playoff spot with 23 games remaining get ready for a two game series this weekend in Boise vs. Wichita.

WICHITA SERIES

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

UTAH SERIES

Friday, Feb. 14

Idaho (3) at Utah (2)

Matthew Seminoff gave Idaho a 1-0 lead on the power-play with 93 seconds remaining in the first period but the Grizzlies tied the score 25 seconds later. Utah took their first lead of the game with 1:58 left in the second period making it 2-1. Connor MacEachern (1-1-2) tied the score with 6:49 remaining in regulation and then Patrick Moynihan provided the game winner at 18:58 of the third period for a 3-2 win. Bryan Thomson made 35 saves in the victory.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Idaho (5) at Utah (6) OT

Wade Murphy opened the scoring 16 seconds into the contest, but the Grizzlies led 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play scoring at 11:37 and 16:39. Utah stretched their lead to 3-1 with a power-play score at 9:55 of the second period. Then 2:27 later Demetrios Koumontzis scored at 12:18 cutting the deficit down to 3-2 but the Grizzlies recaptured a two-goal lead with a power-play tally with 11 seconds left in the period heading into the final frame ahead 4-2. 92 seconds into the third period Matthew Seminoff (1-1-2) scored on the power-play and then at 7:41 Ryan Gagnon tied the game at 4-4. The Grizzlies potted a power-play score with 5:50 remaining to re-take the lead and then with Bryan Thomson pulled for an extra attacker with Idaho on the power-play Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) provided a six-on-four goal with 4:22 left to force overtime. Utah scored a power-play goal in overtime with 1:57 remaining for the 6-5 win. Bryan Thomson made 38 saves in the overtime loss as Idaho went 2-for-5 on the power-play while Utah was 4-for-8.

Monday, Feb. 17

Idaho (5) at Utah (4) OT

Ty Pelton-Byce (2-1-3) finished with a pair of power-play goals, his first giving Idaho a 1-0 lead at 7:51 of the first period. Utah then answered scoring 30 seconds later and took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission striking with 4:41 to play in the stanza. Pelton-Byce tied the game with 3:56 left in the second on the man advantage before Utah scored a penalty shot goal with 65 seconds remaining in the period taking a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes of play. Jade Miller tied the game just 6:38 into the final stanza but the Grizzlies took a 4-3 lead 30 seconds later. Brendan Hoffmann scored on the power-play 2:39 later tying the score which eventually forced overtime. Connor MacEachern handed Idaho a 5-4 overtime victory scoring at 3:29 of the extra frame. Bryan Thomson was relieved after two periods making 13 saves while Brian Wilson received the win in his Idaho debut making eight saves on nine shots in 23:29 of work. Idaho finished 3-for-5 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (31-12-4-1, 67pts, 0.698%)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (29-17-3-1, 62pts, 0.620%)

3. Wichita Thunder (29-17-3-1, 62pts, 0.620%)

4. Tulsa Oilers (27-15-5-3, 62pts, 0.620%)

5. Idaho Steelheads (25-16-7-1, 58pts, 0.592%)

6. Rapid City Rush (18-22-5-3, 44pts, 0.458%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (17-25-5-2, 41pts, 0.418%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins is one of two skaters to have appeared in all 48 games.

#3 Nick Canade has appeared in three straight games after missing a game on Feb. 8 with an injury He had played five straight games prior after missing nine with an injury from Jan. 4-Jan.25 He is tied for the team lead with four fighting majors.

#6 Wade Murphy has a three-game point-streak (1G, 2A) and point in six of his last games (4G, 4A) He has appeared in nine games since making his season debut on Jan. 31 rejoining the club from Slovakia.

#7 Ryan Gagnon scored his first goal as a Steelhead on Saturday night, his first goal since Jan. 6, 2023 He has appeared in four games for Idaho after being acquired from the Allen Americans on Jan. 22.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann has a three-game point-streak (1G, 2A) and 21 points (9G, 12A) in his last 20 games since Dec. 31 Idaho is (12-2) when he scores one goal (5-1) when he records two goals (19-3-2) when he tallies a point (10-1) when he has a multi-point game.

#11 Mason McCarty has registered one goal and two assists in 112 games with Idaho since being acquired on Jan. 6 He has appeared in three straight games after missing the previous three with an injury.

#15 C.J. Walker has missed 16 straight games with an injury.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has a point/goal in back-to-back games (3G, 2A) He has appeared in seven straight games for Idaho tallying eight points (3G, 5A) after missing the previous 12 with an injury from Jan.3-Feb.1.. He is second in the ECHL with 10 power-play goals while his 20 overall are tied for eighth in the league Prior to his injury his 17 goals were tied for third in the ECHL while his seven on the power-play were tied for the league lead His 34 points were tied for fourth Idaho is (10-2-2) when he scores a goal, (5-0) when he records a multi-goal game, (13-5-5-1) when he records a point, and (10-1-2-1) when he registers a multi-point game.

#18 A.J. White is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 31 assists He has a point in three of his last five games (2G, 2A) and six points (2G, 4A) in his last seven games He has recorded a point in 29 of 48 games.

#19 Patrick Moynihan has a point in four of his last eight games (2G, 2A) He has tallied four goals and four assists in 19 games with Idaho since being acquired on Jan. 2.

#21 Pito Walton has appeared in 16 games with the Steelheads since being acquired on Dec. 30 He has not played the last three games.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis has notched three goals and three assists in 19 games since making his season debut on Dec. 31 He has three points (2G, 1A) in his last six games.

#24 Reece Harsch has five points in his last eight games (1G, 4A) He has played in 11 straight games after missing the previous four with an injury.

#26 Jade Miller has one goal and two assists in his last eight games.

#27 Jason Horvath has four assists in 10 games for Idaho since being acquired on Jan. 14.

#29 Connor MacEachern a four-game point-streak (4G, 3A) and a point in six of his last seven games (6G, 4A) He notched 13 points (8G, 8A) in his last 14 games after missing the previous 13 games with an injury from Dec. 13-Jan.11.. He is fourth amongst ECHL rookies with 20 goals while his 35 points are sixth Idaho is (13-3-1) when he scores, (14-5-4-0) when he records a point, and (8-1) when he notches a multi-point game.

#30 Bryan Thomson has started six straight games and seven of the last eight games for Idaho He is (1-1-3-1) in his last seven starts after winning five of his previous seven He has made 30 or more saves in 12 of his last 15 games and in 17 of 23 this year.

#43 Matt Register is one game shy from becoming the ECHL's all-time regular season games played leader amongst defenseman His 37 assists lead all league defenders and are tied for second amongst all ECHL skaters His 42 points are tied for third amongst league defensemen He is one of two skaters to have appeared in all 49 games tallying a point in 30 Idaho is (20-5-5) when he records a point and (12-0) when he tallies a multi-point game.

#47 Patrick Kudla appeared in the lineup on Saturday night for the first time since Jan. 19 after missing nine straight games with an injury but missed Monday's game in Utah.

#67 Hank Crone missed Monday night's game with an injury He has a point in six of his last eight games (3G, 6A) after missing 12 straight games with an injury He has a point in 29 of 38 games and 46 points (13G, 33A) on the season Idaho is (7-0-3) when he scores, (18-6-4-1) when he records a point, and (9-1-2-1) when he has a multi-point game.

#92 Ryan Foss tallied an assist on Monday in his Idaho debut after being acquired from the Reading Royals on Feb.9.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho has sold-out in 59 consecutive regular season home games.

- Idaho has 23 games remaining in their regular season schedule Six against Tahoe and Kansas City, five against Allen, three vs. Rapid City, two against Wichita, and one vs. Tulsa They will play six of their next eight games on the road Idaho has 10 games left on home ice and 13 on the road.

- The Steelheads have a point in 10 of their last 12 road games (7-2-3) since Dec. 27.

- Idaho has a point in 10 of their last 11 games (6-1-3-1) dating back to Jan. 24 and point in 12 of their last 14 games (7-2-4-1) dating back to Jan. 17.

- Idaho has gone beyond regulation 16 times this season, second most in the ECHL beyond Orlando (20 games) They've played back-to-back overtime games, four of their last six, seven of their last 10, and nine of their last 14 have gone beyond 60 minutes.

- The Steelheads have played 24 of their 49 games decided by one-goal with a (13-3-7-1) record.

- Idaho has scored first in nine of their last 11 games On the season they're (16-1-5-1) when scoring first.

- The Steelheads have 17 fighting majors on the season with a record of (12-3-0-1) in a game when dropping the gloves including (5-0-0-1) on home ice and (7-3) on the road.

- Idaho is 12-0-2 when leading after the first period They're 16-0-1 when leading after two periods.

- The Steelheads have a power-play goal in three straight games (5-for-20, 25%) and in five of their last six games (9-for-29, 36%) They're (15-3-4-1) when scoring a power-play goal and (6-2-3) when notching a multi power-play goal game.

- Idaho has allowed a power-play goal against in four of their last six games (14-for-24, 66.7%) Prior to their last six games they had surrendered a man advantage goal in just two of the previous seven games (16-for-18).

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ty Pelton-Byce, Connor MacEachern (20)

Assists: Matt Register (37)

Points: Hank Crone (46)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+21)

PIMs: Brendan Hoffmann (49)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (10)

GWGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (149)

Wins: Bryan Thomson (8)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (3.40)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.904)

Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

