Nolan Maier Recalled to Providence Bruins

February 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Goaltender Nolan Maier was recalled from the Maine Mariners to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Wednesday. Maier has spent the entire 2024-2025 season with the Mariners so far.

A 24-year-old goaltender from Saskatoon, SK, Maier is in his first season on a Providence contract, signing as a free-agent last offseason. In 15 games with the Mariners, he has posted a record of 5-10-0, with a 3.11 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. Maier also has three shutouts, tied for third among ECHL goaltenders.

Maier is in his third pro season, spending much of the first two as a Mariners opponent while with the Reading Royals. He was on a contract with Reading's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2022-2024. Over that span he appeared in 10 AHL games, with a record of 6-2-2, a 2.66 GAA and a .896 SV%. He will look to make his Providence debut.

The Mariners continue their road trip to Norfolk this week, with three games against the Admirals on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at The Scope. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, March 7th when they host the Reading Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

