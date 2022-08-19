"WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" to Become First Player Merchandise Line in Minor League Baseball

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will become the first team in Minor League Baseball to present a player merchandise line when they officially release their "WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" collection tomorrow, August 20, at noon.

The beloved WooSox third baseman will sign autographs and take pictures with fans in the team store tomorrow from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

The first 300 fans to purchase an item from the collection will receive a free, special-edition "Fitzy Fan Club" sticker. Items will be available through the end of the year or while supplies last.

"Some Major League Baseball teams have done this in the past, and collabs are big in the fashion industry right now," said Katarina Burns, the club's senior director of merchandise. "We chose Ryan Fitzgerald because he's loved by fans and has a big personality. We wanted to capture his personality in this line."

With the help of Fitzgerald and Burns, all five items in the line were designed by Courtney Cowsill, the club's director of graphic and web design. Cowsill designs everything from the club's website to digital and print advertisements, logos, merchandise, giveaways, posters, and more.

Priorly, Cowsill worked for the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers, in addition to doing freelance work with Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs.

"Throughout my career there are moments that live in technicolor in my memory," said Cowsill. "Now I have another moment to add to that reel: sitting in the Polar Park home dugout watching Fitzgerald view the final product line. He was so receptive and honestly as excited as we were. You can't ask for more than that.

"The energy in this ballpark and this city-it's something else. I remember Opening Day of our Inaugural Season, standing in the middle of the concourse just feeling it all wash over me, thinking to myself, 'Oh, people care here. They're proud here. We ARE their team.' So, I hope fans feel like we're bringing them more into the fold with this collaboration. It's more personal. They can wear these designs and feel like they're a part of something special: The Fitzy Fan Club."

During batting practice Thursday, August 18, against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals), multiple players wore T-shirts from Fitzgerald's new collection. The WooSox were down 5-0 and 8-2 at points during the game but battled back to win on a walk-off hit for the second game in a row, this time by Fitzgerald.

