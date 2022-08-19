Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 at Worcester

August 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (51-63) at Worcester Red Sox (58-56)

Friday - 6:45p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-3, 5.32) vs. RHP Brayan Bello (ML-Rehab)

DEJA VU The Rochester Red Wings dropped last night's contest to Worcester in the bottom of the ninth for a second straight game, this time falling after being up 8-2 at one point...the Wings knocked in five first-inning runs thanks to seven hits, including a pair of doubles from C Riley Adams and 2B Adrian Sanchez, part of a two double day for Sanchez...the bottom five players in the lineup accounted for nine hits and seven RBI, including multi-hit efforts from 3B Jake Alu, RF Nick Banks, 2B Adrian Sanchez, and SS Jecksson Flores...starter RHP Joan Adon worked four innings surrendering three runs, all earned, on four hits while walking and striking out five...five arms from the Wings bullpen would cover the remaining five innings with only RHP Connor Sadzeck coming out clean, working a perfect 0.2 innings of work...RHP Franklyn Kilome, coming off his five hitless innings, will get the ball for the Wings as they look to even the series at two games apiece.

FREE PASSES: The nine walks surrendered by Wings pitching was the most since 7/23 vs. BUF (10), and similar to last night, they also struck out nine batters in that contest.

THROUGH OUR FINGERS: The Wings have had three consecutive save opportunities in the last three games and have converted on just one, the first one on Tuesday night...this marks just the third time this year the Wings have had three consecutive games with save opportunities, having gone 3-for-3 over 5/1-5 (vs. SYR, SWB) and 2-for-3 during the first series of the year against Toledo (4/6-8).

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Rochester tagged Worcester for five first-inning runs Thursday night, an inning in which they post their worst run differential (-26)...despite this, the Wings' offense has the best batting average of any International League team in the first inning, posting a .304 (137-for-451) clip in the first frame...

While having the highest batting average in the first inning, they rank ninth in runs scored

Their 24 first-inning stolen bases are tied for most among IL teams

Have posted the second highest first-inning OBP (.372)

BUT IT'S THURSDAY: The Red Wings dropped their Thursday matchup, their best day of the week, for just the sixth time this year...they currently hold a record of 13-6 on Thursday...

The Wings kept their Thursday trends rolling, scoring eight runs yesterday, which bring their Thursday run total to 122 which is good for second among all IL teams

Their 13 hits adds to their Thursday total of 195 which is tied for 1st in IL (Durham)

The Wings' Thursday SLG mark of .438 is good enough for second in the IL...the Wings don't rank higher than 10th on any other day of the week.

WE GOT ICE: Rochester hitters have been hit by a pitch three straight games after OF Josh Palacios wore one in the 2nd inning of yesterday's game...the Wings have gone three consecutive games with a HBP one other time this season (8/11-13) and have not gone four straight games this season..

Should a Wings batter be hit by a pitch today, it would mark the most consecutive games with a HBP since they went six straight games with a hit batsmen on 7/4/21-7/10/21, a span which total 7 Wings were hit by a pitch.

EARLY ACTION: The Red Wings drew one walk in yesterday's contests, the 14th time they've drawn exactly one walk in a contest...

The Wings have drawn the second fewest free passes (353) among IL teams with only Louisville walking less (350)

The Wings' offense also has the sixth lowest strikeout total (955) in the IL

HIT 'EM UP: The Red Wings out-hit the WooSox 13-10 in last night's contest...with the loss Rochester moves to 35-16 on the season when out hitting their opponents...for the fourth time this season, and the first since 7/7 against Worcester, all nine Wings' starters recorded at least one hit...

since 8/9 vs. Norfolk the Wings are second in the International League in both hits (88) and batting average (.289), behind only Durham in both Categories (96 and .311 respectively)...on the season, the Wings rank fifth in the IL with 975 knocks.

DOWN TO THE WIRE: Rochester picked up five RBI with two outs in last night's loss...down to their last out of the inning, the Wings rank 5th in the International League with 208 RBI, 27 off the lead (COL).

I MISS HOMERING: Rochester has not homered in three-straight games and only have three in their last seven games...the last time they had a multi-homer game was 8/10 when they had two.

They have gone three consecutive games without a homer now six different times

They have gone six-straight games without a home just one time (7/29-8/4)

JAKE FROM RBI-FARM: 3B Jake Alu logged two hits in his five at-bats yesterday, registering two RBI on a pair of singles...the run driven in last night marks his fourth straight game with an RBI (7 over that span), including seven of his last eight games (18 total)...over that span (dating back to 8/10), the Boston College alum has 12 RBI, leading the International League.

FRANK'S RED HOT: Rochester sends RHP Franklyn Kilome to the hill today in hopes of evening the series at two...in his previous outing on August 12 against Norfolk, the former New York Met delivered five hitless innings, striking out eight on the way to his second win in a Wings uniform this season...in two starts with Rochester on Friday this season, the Dominican Republic-native has accumulated a 0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings, allowing just one earned run.

