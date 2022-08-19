Late Rally Gets Job Done in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 9-4 on Thursday night in Columbus. The Mud Hens victory was fueled by a seven-run rally in the 8th inning.

The offense was started by Josh Lester who hit a two-run home run in the 1st inning. The Mud Hens would strand the bases loaded twice and would remain quiet until the 8th inning. The Mud Hens would score on back-to-back miscues, being a passed ball and a wild pitch two pitches in a row, which would knot the game at 4-4. Spencer Torkelson picked up an RBI single to take the lead, Brendon Davis would follow with an RBI double to extend the lead. Andre Lipcius hit a two-run double to extend the lead to 8-4. Ali Sanchez capped off the seven-run inning with an RBI single.

Torkelson and Sanchez each tallied three hits and an RBI, Torkelson picked up a double on his night. Lipcius picked up two hits and two RBI. Lester smacked his 23rd home run as his lone hit and tallied two RBI on the night. Davis doubled for his lone hit and RBI. Zack Short and Ryan Kreidler each picked up a hit in the win.

Chi Chi Gonzalez picked up the start for the Mud Hens, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, one home run, three walks and one strikeout. Zac Houston pitched 1.0 inning, collecting two strikeouts. Luis Castillo picked up his 4th win of the season, he is now 4-1. Castillo pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit and one walk. Angel De Jesus pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering a hit. Drew Carlton pitched the final 1.0 inning, allowing one hit.

What's Next -The Toledo Mud Hens will remain in Columbus for game four of the six game series, with first pitch coming at 7:05 pm EST.

