Rogers Set to Make Rehab Start with Jumbo Shrimp

August 19, 2022







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers has been assigned to Jacksonville to continue an injury rehabilitation assignment. Rogers is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp in the opener of Friday's 5:05 p.m. doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Rogers was placed on the injured list on July 29 due to back spasms. He began his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on August 9, and made two starts for the Blue Wahoos, totaling 8.0 innings. He picked up 11 strikeouts without walking a batter. In 19 starts thus far in 2022 with Miami, Rogers has gone 4-10 with a 5.85 ERA in 87.2 innings.

Originally a first-round pick, 13th overall, by the Marlins in the 2017 draft out of Carlsbad High School (Carlsbad, N.M.), Rogers did not pitch in 2017 before totaling 17 starts with Low-A Greensboro during the 2018 season. After recording a 2.53 ERA with Low-A Jupiter to start the 2019 campaign, he made four starts with then-Double-A Jacksonville to close the season, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. Over 26.0 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp, Rogers fanned 28 against nine walks and 26 hits allowed.

A native of Carlsbad, N.M., Rogers made his major league debut for the Marlins on August 25, 2020 at the New York Mets. He wound up making seven starts in 2020, recording a 6.11 ERA but with 39 punchouts in 28.0 innings. He finished second in the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year balloting after going 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA. In 25 starts over 133.0 innings, Rogers fanned 157 against 46 walks and 107 hits allowed.

Rogers' time with Jacksonville will be the 11th rehab stint for a Miami Marlin player in Jacksonville this season, respectively, following left-hander Richard Bleier (May 22), right-hander Dylan Floro (April 30-May 9), infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson (June 23-June 27, August 5-12), infielder Joey Wendle (June 25-June 30), right-hander Cody Poteet (July 8-July 12), left-hander Jesús Luzardo (July 22-July 27), right-hander Edward Cabrera (July 28-August 5), right-hander Cole Sulser (August 4-14) and infielder Jon Berti (August 5-12).

