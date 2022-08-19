Saints Get Back to .500 with 5-3 Comeback Win over RailRiders

ST. PAUL, MN - For the 29th time this season the St. Paul Saints came back to win a game. After trailing 3-0 they came back to defeat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-3 on Friday night a CHS Field in front of 8,305. The win puts the Saints at 56-56 on the season.

Louie Varland made his second Triple-A start and fanned two in the first inning. In the second, Varland gave up his first Triple-A run, albeit unearned. Phil Evans reached on a one out single to right. Armando Alvarez then hit a hard grounder up the middle that was knocked down by the second baseman Michael Helman. He threw to the shortstop Jermaine Palacios covering second, but Palacios dropped the ball for an error. Ryan LeMarre then singled to center scoring Evans making it 1-0.

In the third, the RailRiders added to their lead with Oswald Peraza starting the inning by being hit by a pitch. With two outs, Ronald GuzmÃ¡n hit a broken bat bloop single to right as Peraza took third. Evans tacked on an RBI single to center giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. Alvarez made it 3-0 with an RBI double to right-center. Varland would end up going 5.2 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while fanning seven.

The Saints got a run back in the bottom of the fourth as they loaded the bases courtesy of a Michael Helman single, a walk to Matt Wallner, and a one out walk to Mark Contreras. Palacios came through with an RBI single to right putting the Saints on the board at 3-1.

In the sixth, the Saints took the lead as Wallner drew a one out walk. Chris Williams followed with a two-run homer to left-center, his third with the Saints, tying the game at three. Mark Contreras singled to right, stole second, and scored on a double by Palacios making it 4-3 Saints. Palacios finished the night 3-4 with a double and two RBI.

The Saints added an insurance run in the seventh. John Andreoli led off with a triple. With one out, David Bañuelos dropped down a safety squeeze that scored Andreoli making it 5-3.

The Saints bullpen was magnificent as Jharel Cotton, Jake Jewell, and Brad Peacock tossed 3.1 innings allowing one hit and striking out three.

The same two teams meet in a doubleheader on Saturday evening with game one beginning at 5:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Devin Smeltzer (2-2, 5.35) to the mound against RailRiders LHP Matt Krook (8-7, 4.15) in game one. In game two the Saints go with RHP Juan Minaya (1-5, 8.02) and the RailRiders will send RHP Mitch Spence (0-1, 5.27). Game two will follow approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one and both games are scheduled for seven innings. Both games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

