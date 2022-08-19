Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-62) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-57)

August 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #113 / Home #55: Iowa Cubs (52-62) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Hayden Wesneski (6-9, 4.44) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.93)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / The Dot

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Carter Bins collected two of the Indians' six hits as they were shut out by the I-Cubs on Thursday night, 3-0. Iowa got on the board in the third when David Bote roped a line-drive RBI single. A fourth inning, two-run homer by John Hicks off starter Jerad Eickhoff added insurance runs and capped the scoring to give Iowa a 3-0 lead. Cam Alldred, John O'Reilly and Cam Vieaux combined to throw 4.0 scoreless innings and strike out six batters without issuing a walk. Alldred highlighted the relief efforts with 2.0 innings of work and four strikeouts. Indy showed signs of life in the ninth inning when Travis Swaggerty ripped a lead-off single, but Jeremiah Estrada would retire the next three batters to close the door on the Indians' rally hopes.

BAE'S BACK: After missing the last 22 games, Ji-Hwan Bae was back in the Indians lineup last night, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. It was his first game since July 24 and being placed on the 7-day IL. Prior to landing on the injured-list, Bae played in 83 of Indy's 90 games. As the ultimate utility player, Bae has played second base (46 games), third base (1 game), shortstop (14 games), left field (7 games), center field (16 games) and was the designated hitter in three games. At the time of his injury, he was among International League leaders in AVG (8th, .297), hits (7th, 94), triples (T-8th, 4), runs scored (3rd, 59) and stolen bases (7th, 20).

ALL DREAD FACING HIM: Southpaw Cam Alldred was excellent in his relief appearance last night, posting 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out four batters - the most strikeouts he's had since April 8 (5). Since July 10, the lefty has a 1.64 ERA (2er/11.0ip) in nine appearrances with 14 strikeouts compared to just three walks. He has held the opponent scoreless in eight of his last nine games - his only blemish came on Aug. 3 (2) when he allowed two runs vs. Louisville. Alldred has been a dependable arm out of the pen throughout the season with 32 appearances and a 2.59 ERA (14er/48.2ip).

GOTTA HAND IT TO HIM: Indians closer Eric Hanhold extended his dominant streak Tuesday night and now hasn't been charged with an earned run over his last 11 appearances (12.1ip) with a 0.97 WHIP and .205 average against (9-for-44). Since Aug. 3 (1) he is working a 6.1-inning scoreless streak with just three baserunners allowed (0.47 WHIP) and a .095 average against (2-for-21). After being scored upon multiple times in three consecutive appearances from May 3-12, Hanhold is 7-for-8 in save opportunities with a 2.20 ERA (7er/28.2ip) in 24 appearances.

CAL IT A BAKER'S DOZEN: Cal Mitchell's went hitless on Thursday night to snap his career-high 13-game hitting streak. The streak, which is his second career 13-gamer (also: April 14-27, 2018 with Single-A West Virginia), which bested Kevin Newman's team-high 12-game streak this season and ended five games shy of the longest streak in the IL this season (Rochester's Josh Palacios, 18 games). During his streak, Mitchell hit .327 (16-for-49) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 43 of 54 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .317 average (64-for-202), 38 RBI and .857 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to even the six-game series vs. Iowa tonight at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians and I-Cubs have faced off 14 times already this season, with Indianapolis holding the advantage 9-6. The two teams faced off from July 4-10 at Victory Field, with Indianapolis winning the series 4-2, including a 5-4 walk-off win on the Fourth of July. Since 1988, the Indians lead the series, 111-84 with a 60-38 record in Indianapolis. Tonight, Mike Burrows will take the mound for his 10th appearance (eighth start) with Indy this season. One of his starts came against Iowa on July 7, and he allowed six runs (five earned) in 4.0 innings. Countering for Iowa will be Hayden Wesneski, who has never faced Indianapolis. Wesneski is 6-9 with a 4.44 ERA in 21 Triple-A starts between Scranton Wilkes-Barre (19 starts) and Iowa (2 starts).

THAT'S A WINNER: RHP Mike Burrows is coming off his first Triple-A win in his last outing. His last outing was July 13 at Memphis when he came out of the bullpen for his second relief appearance and only his third career relief appearance. He earned the win after tossing 4.1 innings and holding Memphis to one run and striking out six batters. In two relief appearances, Burrows is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA (1er/6.1ip). He has made seven starts and is 0-3 with a 5.72 ERA (18er/28.1ip).

VICTORY LIVES HERE: The Indians recorded their 1,000th win (regular season and postseason combined) at Victory Field since the ballpark opened on July 11, 1996 yesterday with a 10-5 win over Iowa. At the corner of West and Maryland, the Indians are 988-808 at home in the regular season and 12-12 in postseason games.

THIS DAY IN 1954: Indians southpaw Herb Score, 21, set the all-time American Association strikeout record with a 12-strikeout game at Columbus, boosting his season total to 269. The former record of 264 punchouts was held by Columbus' Charlie "Heine" Berger in 1906. Score would go on to strike out an American Association record 330 batters, a record that still stands.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.